The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) are 4-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH

YES and BSOH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Nets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4)

Nets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (219)



The Cavaliers (40-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.1% of the time, 1.3% more often than the Nets (38-34-0) this year.

Cleveland (24-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (61.5%) than Brooklyn (12-4) does as a 4+-point underdog (75%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it more often (50% of the time) than Brooklyn (44.4%).

The Cavaliers have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-15) this season while the Nets have a .364 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-21).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is posting 112.2 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, surrendering only 106.6 points per contest (best).

The Cavaliers rank 17th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per game.

The Cavaliers are sinking 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

This year, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 37.1% threes (27.7% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.