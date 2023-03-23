Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) are 4-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Cavaliers vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Nets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (219)
- The Cavaliers (40-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.1% of the time, 1.3% more often than the Nets (38-34-0) this year.
- Cleveland (24-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (61.5%) than Brooklyn (12-4) does as a 4+-point underdog (75%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it more often (50% of the time) than Brooklyn (44.4%).
- The Cavaliers have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-15) this season while the Nets have a .364 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-21).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is posting 112.2 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, surrendering only 106.6 points per contest (best).
- The Cavaliers rank 17th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per game.
- The Cavaliers are sinking 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).
- This year, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 37.1% threes (27.7% of the team's baskets).
