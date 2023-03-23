This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 6:30 PM.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42%).

In games Michigan State shoots higher than 42% from the field, it is 16-6 overall.

The Spartans are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans put up are only 1.3 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.9).

Michigan State has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas State is 14-6 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 289th.

The Wildcats average 8.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Spartans allow (67).

Kansas State has an 18-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State is scoring 70.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.6 more points than it is averaging in away games (69).

The Spartans are ceding 61.4 points per game this year at home, which is 10.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72).

Michigan State is draining 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Kansas State is scoring 1.7 fewer points per game at home (75) than away (76.7).

The Wildcats are allowing fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (80.6).

At home, Kansas State sinks 6.7 3-pointers per game, one fewer than it averages away (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.1%) than on the road (35.3%) as well.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Ohio State L 68-58 United Center 3/17/2023 USC W 72-62 Nationwide Arena 3/19/2023 Marquette W 69-60 Nationwide Arena 3/23/2023 Kansas State - Madison Square Garden

Kansas State Schedule