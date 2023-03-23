The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) on Thursday, with the Stars coming off a defeat and the Penguins off a victory.

The Stars-Penguins game can be watched on ESPN, SN1, and SNE, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Penguins vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/12/2022 Penguins Stars 2-1 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins have given up 229 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
  • With 228 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 71 30 54 84 53 52 53.4%
Evgeni Malkin 71 24 50 74 97 72 50.3%
Jake Guentzel 67 31 33 64 41 34 50%
Rickard Rakell 71 25 25 50 36 27 52.6%
Jason Zucker 67 24 19 43 35 31 26.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
  • The Stars' 244 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 71 41 48 89 59 55 0%
Jamie Benn 71 30 40 70 40 47 59.5%
Roope Hintz 63 32 34 66 35 22 51.7%
Joe Pavelski 71 20 46 66 46 28 53.5%
Miro Heiskanen 68 11 50 61 50 43 -

