How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won three in a row, the New York Islanders visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can catch the action on NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN as the Islanders square off against the Blue Jackets.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/29/2022
|Islanders
|Blue Jackets
|2-1 NYI
|11/25/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Islanders
|3-2 NYI
|11/12/2022
|Islanders
|Blue Jackets
|4-3 (F/OT) NYI
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 188 goals this season (2.7 per game), 30th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 47 goals (4.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|68
|17
|48
|65
|45
|42
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|59
|24
|17
|41
|23
|24
|55%
|Jack Roslovic
|67
|9
|29
|38
|39
|26
|45.2%
|Kent Johnson
|67
|14
|21
|35
|31
|21
|26.7%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have allowed 193 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
- The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 215 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|72
|30
|35
|65
|38
|43
|46.4%
|Bo Horvat
|69
|36
|27
|63
|31
|34
|56.6%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|72
|27
|21
|48
|32
|22
|53.2%
|Noah Dobson
|68
|13
|29
|42
|45
|36
|-
