How to Watch the Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 10:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels' 68.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Ole Miss is 17-2 when it scores more than 63.4 points.
- Louisville has a 15-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
- The 73.1 points per game the Cardinals average are 16.8 more points than the Rebels give up (56.3).
- When Louisville puts up more than 56.3 points, it is 21-6.
- Ole Miss has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
- This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Cardinals have conceded.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Drake
|W 83-81
|Moody Center
|3/20/2023
|@ Texas
|W 73-51
|Moody Center
|3/24/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|South Carolina
|L 80-51
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 71-48
|Maples Pavilion
|3/19/2023
|@ Stanford
|W 54-49
|Maples Pavilion
|3/24/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
