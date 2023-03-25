Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens (28-38-6) and Columbus Blue Jackets (23-41-7) meet at Bell Centre on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE. The Canadiens fell to the Boston Bruins 4-2 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory against the New York Islanders.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canadiens (-135)
|Blue Jackets (+115)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 64 games this season, and won 20 (31.2%).
- This season Columbus has won 18 of its 58 games, or 31.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jackets have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has played 39 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|199 (27th)
|Goals
|193 (29th)
|266 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|276 (31st)
|36 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (26th)
|66 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Columbus has hit the over eight times.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 1.9 more goals than their season game score average of 7.2 goals.
- The Blue Jackets' 193 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have given up 276 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 31st.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -83.
