The Pittsburgh Penguins (35-27-10), coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, host the Washington Capitals (34-31-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Capitals knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 in their last outing.

The Penguins have put up a 4-5-1 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 30 goals while conceding 32 in that period. On the power play, 31 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (25.8% success rate).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Penguins vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-135)

Penguins (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (35-27-10 overall) have a 9-10-19 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Pittsburgh has 33 points (12-7-9) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 12 games this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they went 1-10-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has scored a pair of goals in 15 games this season (2-10-3 record, seven points).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 43 times, and are 32-5-6 in those games (to record 70 points).

In the 22 games when Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 22 points after finishing 10-10-2.

In the 36 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 22-12-2 (46 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 34 times, and went 11-15-8 (30 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 16th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.16 17th 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.07 13th 5th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 25th 33.1 Shots Allowed 30.5 10th 15th 21.5% Power Play % 21.8% 14th 15th 79.4% Penalty Kill % 83.1% 6th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.