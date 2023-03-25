The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) match up with the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS starting at 8:49 PM.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

UConn Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

UConn has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 44th.

The Huskies average 78.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allow.

When UConn puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 18-3.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 52.6% rate from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

This season, Gonzaga has a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at seventh.

The Bulldogs put up 22.3 more points per game (87.0) than the Huskies give up (64.7).

Gonzaga is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 78.7 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn is putting up 83.3 points per game this year at home, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (70.1).

In home games, the Huskies are allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than when playing on the road (65.8).

When playing at home, UConn is making 1.0 more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (8.1). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison

At home Gonzaga is scoring 92.9 points per game, 8.1 more than it is averaging away (84.8).

The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (78.4).

At home, Gonzaga drains 7.4 trifectas per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages away (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40.0%) too.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/17/2023 Iona W 87-63 MVP Arena 3/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 70-55 MVP Arena 3/23/2023 Arkansas W 88-65 T-Mobile Arena 3/25/2023 Gonzaga - T-Mobile Arena

Gonzaga Schedule