Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-56) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW. The point total is 224.5 for the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-13.5
|224.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 28 of 75 games this season.
- Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 219.0 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 41-34-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won 44 out of the 59 games, or 74.6%, in which it has been favored.
- Cleveland has played as a favorite of -1100 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 91.7% chance to win.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|28
|37.3%
|112.2
|222.8
|106.7
|225.4
|219.6
|Rockets
|44
|59.5%
|110.6
|222.8
|118.7
|225.4
|229.5
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over in seven of their past 10 contests.
- Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (24-13-0) than it does in away games (17-21-0).
- The Cavaliers average 6.5 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Rockets give up (118.7).
- Cleveland is 11-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|41-34
|1-1
|38-37
|Rockets
|31-43
|0-4
|36-38
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Rockets
|112.2
|110.6
|25
|29
|11-4
|24-22
|11-4
|16-30
|106.7
|118.7
|1
|29
|33-13
|16-7
|38-8
|11-12
