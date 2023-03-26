When the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) and Houston Rockets (18-56) face off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Donovan Mitchell will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers beat the Nets on Thursday, 116-114. Their leading scorer was Mitchell with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 31 6 1 0 1 3 Evan Mobley 26 16 3 1 4 0 Darius Garland 13 1 8 3 0 2

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell puts up 27.5 points and 4.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).

Evan Mobley posts 16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.2% from the floor.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 21.7 points. He is eighth in the league in assists.

Jarrett Allen is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (9.9), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert posts 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 18.8 9.3 3.4 0.7 2.1 0.3 Donovan Mitchell 24.6 4.7 2.7 1.1 0.3 2.4 Darius Garland 17.9 2.5 6.7 1.1 0.0 1.9 Caris LeVert 14.7 3.6 3.8 2.0 0.6 2.6 Jarrett Allen 6.4 6.0 1.2 0.5 0.8 0.0

