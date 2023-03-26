The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Cedi Osman, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Osman totaled eight points in his last game, which ended in a 116-114 win against the Nets.

We're going to break down Osman's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.8 8.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 12.6 12.4 PR 11.5 11.1 11.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Cedi Osman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cedi Osman Insights vs. the Rockets

Osman has taken 7.0 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 7.7% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Osman's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.0 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 25th in possessions per game with 98.7.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 118.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets are fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.3 rebounds per game.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.9 assists per game.

The Rockets are the worst squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cedi Osman vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 24 10 2 1 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Osman or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.