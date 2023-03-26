Darius Garland plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 23, Garland put up 13 points, eight assists and three steals in a 116-114 win against the Nets.

Now let's break down Garland's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.7 20.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.8 Assists 7.5 7.8 7.6 PRA 31.5 32.2 31.2 PR 23.5 24.4 23.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Darius Garland's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Darius Garland Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 16.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 25th in possessions per game with 98.7.

The Rockets are the 29th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 118.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets are fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.3 rebounds per game.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.9 assists per game.

Giving up 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst squad in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 33 26 4 9 5 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Garland or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.