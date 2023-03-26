The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, square off versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Mitchell, in his most recent action, had 31 points and six rebounds in a 116-114 win over the Nets.

Now let's examine Mitchell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.5 29.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.5 3.2 PRA 35.5 36.2 37.3 PR 31.5 31.7 34.1 3PM 3.5 3.5 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Donovan Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Rockets

Mitchell has taken 20.4 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 20.1% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 3.5 threes per game, or 25.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Rockets give up 118.7 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 41.3 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have allowed 25.9 per game, 20th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the NBA, allowing 14.7 makes per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2022 40 37 2 10 4 0 3 2/14/2022 32 30 6 7 5 0 0 10/28/2021 24 15 3 6 2 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mitchell or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.