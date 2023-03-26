Jarrett Allen Player Prop Bets: Cavaliers vs. Rockets - March 26
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, take the court versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
Now let's dig into Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|14.3
|12.0
|Rebounds
|10.5
|9.9
|10.0
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|1.6
|PRA
|25.5
|25.9
|23.6
|PR
|24.5
|24.2
|22
Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Rockets
- This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.
- Allen's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Rockets have conceded 118.7 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.
- On the glass, the Rockets have conceded 41.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Rockets have allowed 25.9 per contest, 20th in the NBA.
Jarrett Allen vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/26/2023
|35
|14
|10
|1
|0
|0
|3
