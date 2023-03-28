Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who lost their most recent game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the Rangers-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/16/2023 Blue Jackets Rangers 3-1 NYR 10/23/2022 Rangers Blue Jackets 5-1 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 284 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.

With 195 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 5.3 goals per game (53 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 70 18 49 67 45 43 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 61 25 18 43 24 24 55% Jack Roslovic 69 9 32 41 40 27 45.1% Kent Johnson 69 15 22 37 32 21 27.3%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 196 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 243 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Rangers Key Players