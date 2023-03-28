The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28), on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at State Farm Arena, will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Atlanta Hawks (37-38). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH

BSSE and BSOH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks score 118 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 117.8 (24th in the league) for a +12 scoring differential overall.

The Cavaliers put up 112.2 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 106.5 per contest (first in NBA). They have a +430 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 230.2 points per game between them, 8.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams together give up 224.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Atlanta has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Cleveland has covered 40 times in 76 chances against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +4500 +1600 - Hawks +30000 +8000 -110

