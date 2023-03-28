The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) after winning four road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 31-11 overall.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 25th.

The Cavaliers put up 5.6 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Hawks give up (117.8).

Cleveland has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 117.8 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Cavaliers are scoring 2.7 more points per game (113.5) than they are in road games (110.8).

At home, Cleveland is surrendering 4.5 fewer points per game (104.3) than on the road (108.8).

In terms of three-pointers, the Cavaliers have played better at home this year, draining 11.8 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.1 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Cavaliers Injuries