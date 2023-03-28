Evan Mobley and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be matching up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 108-91 win over the Rockets (his last action) Mobley posted 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Below we will break down Mobley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.4 19.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 8.9 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.3 PRA 30.5 28.1 31.3 PR 27.5 25.3 28 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Hawks

Mobley is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.1 per game.

Mobley's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 26th in possessions per game with 98.6.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 117.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks are 20th in the league, conceding 44.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are 22nd in the league, giving up 26.0 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 11.9 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Evan Mobley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 30 13 4 2 0 1 1 11/21/2022 36 10 9 3 0 1 1

