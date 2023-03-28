How to Watch the Penguins vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 28, with the Red Wings having lost three consecutive home games.
Watch the Penguins-Red Wings matchup on ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Penguins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/28/2022
|Penguins
|Red Wings
|5-4 (F/OT) DET
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins rank 18th in goals against, conceding 235 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Penguins' 234 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|73
|31
|54
|85
|55
|54
|53.1%
|Evgeni Malkin
|73
|25
|50
|75
|98
|74
|50.2%
|Jake Guentzel
|69
|32
|34
|66
|42
|37
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|73
|25
|26
|51
|37
|27
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|69
|24
|20
|44
|36
|33
|26.7%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 235 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 18th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have 206 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|71
|26
|42
|68
|40
|52
|55%
|David Perron
|72
|16
|28
|44
|29
|36
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|71
|18
|23
|41
|16
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|72
|8
|31
|39
|39
|22
|49.1%
|Lucas Raymond
|64
|16
|23
|39
|24
|30
|29.4%
