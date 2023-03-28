The Detroit Red Wings (31-32-9) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-27-10) on March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet RM.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet RM

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-180) Red Wings (+155) 6

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won 28 of their 47 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (59.6%).

Pittsburgh has a record of 12-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 64.3%.

In 43 of 73 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 234 (16th) Goals 206 (27th) 235 (18th) Goals Allowed 235 (18th) 54 (10th) Power Play Goals 50 (13th) 48 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (15th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Four of Pittsburgh's last 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins are putting up 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Penguins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 234 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Penguins have conceded 235 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 19th in the NHL.

