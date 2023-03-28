Penguins vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Detroit Red Wings (31-32-9) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-27-10) on March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet RM.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-180)
|Red Wings (+155)
|6
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won 28 of their 47 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (59.6%).
- Pittsburgh has a record of 12-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 64.3%.
- In 43 of 73 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|234 (16th)
|Goals
|206 (27th)
|235 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|235 (18th)
|54 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (13th)
|48 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (15th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Four of Pittsburgh's last 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins are putting up 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Penguins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 234 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Penguins have conceded 235 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 19th in the NHL.
