The Boston Bruins (57-12-5, first in the Eastern Conference) take on an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7, 16th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 while scoring 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 27.6%). They have given up 53 goals.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-450)

Bruins (-450) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 8-7-15 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 23-43-7.

Columbus has earned 26 points (10-6-6) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Columbus has three points (0-16-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in 35 games, earning 50 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 17 points with a record of 7-9-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 51 times this season, and earned 37 points in those games.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 2nd 3.69 Goals Scored 2.7 29th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.97 31st 9th 32.9 Shots 29.7 24th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 14th 21.6% Power Play % 18.9% 24th 1st 86.2% Penalty Kill % 75.6% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360

ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.