The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Hunter Greene and Mitch Keller to the mound, respectively, on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds ranked 19th in MLB action with 156 home runs last season. They averaged 1.0 per game.

Last year the Reds' .372 slugging percentage was the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

Cincinnati drew five or more walks in 26 games last season, and it finished 14-12 in those contests.

Pittsburgh scored 591 runs (just 3.6 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.

Last year the Reds ranked 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.

Cincinnati struck out 9.0 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.86 last year, which ranked 28th in MLB.

The Reds had a combined WHIP of 1.391 as a pitching staff, which was fifth-worst in baseball last season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Greene will start for the Reds, his first this season.

The 23-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Chicago Cubs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Pirates - Home Hunter Greene Mitch Keller 4/1/2023 Pirates - Home Nick Lodolo Rich Hill 4/2/2023 Pirates - Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs - Home Connor Overton - 4/4/2023 Cubs - Home Luis Cessa - 4/5/2023 Cubs - Home - -

