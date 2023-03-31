Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) face the New York Knicks (44-33) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is set at 221.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|221.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's 77 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 221.5 points 36 times.
- Cleveland has had an average of 219 points in its games this season, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cavaliers have gone 43-34-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been favored 60 times and won 45, or 75%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|36
|46.8%
|112.3
|227.7
|106.7
|219.2
|220
|Knicks
|45
|58.4%
|115.4
|227.7
|112.5
|219.2
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total six times.
- Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-13-0) than it has in road games (18-21-0).
- The Cavaliers average only 0.2 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (112.5).
- Cleveland has a 33-14 record against the spread and a 35-12 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|43-34
|24-13
|38-39
|Knicks
|43-34
|7-7
|40-37
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|115.4
|24
|13
|33-14
|35-23
|35-12
|36-22
|106.7
|112.5
|1
|8
|38-20
|32-9
|45-13
|33-8
