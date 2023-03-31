Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 120-118 loss against the Hawks, Mobley had 20 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Let's break down Mobley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.4 18.6 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 8.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.8 PRA 29.5 28.2 31.1 PR 26.5 25.4 27.3 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Evan Mobley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.1 per contest.

Mobley's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 42.2 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have given up 24.8 per game, 10th in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 38 12 7 3 0 2 1 12/4/2022 39 11 10 3 0 4 0 10/30/2022 34 16 7 3 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mobley or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.