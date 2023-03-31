Ricky Rubio could make a big impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

In a 120-118 loss to the Hawks (his last game) Rubio posted nine points.

With prop bets available for Rubio, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Ricky Rubio Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.5 6.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 1.7 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.3 PRA -- 11.1 11.4 PR -- 7.7 8.1 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.4



Ricky Rubio Insights vs. the Knicks

Rubio is responsible for attempting 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.

He's made 0.7 threes per game, or 2.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 27th in possessions per game with 98.6. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Knicks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Knicks have conceded 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 10th in the league, conceding 24.8 per game.

The Knicks are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ricky Rubio vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 13 3 0 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.