Blue Jackets vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (38-31-7) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-8, losers of three straight) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Saturday, April 1 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+190)
|7
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have won 20, or 29.9%, of the 67 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Columbus is 11-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +190 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus' games this season have had more than 7 goals 41 of 74 times.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|263 (3rd)
|Goals
|198 (30th)
|259 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|292 (31st)
|57 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (27th)
|69 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (22nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus has gone over the total in eight of its last 10 outings.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.5 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, Blue Jackets' games average 8.6 goals, 1.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 198 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have given up 4.0 goals per game, 292 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.
- Their -94 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
