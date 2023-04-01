Curt Casali is back in the lineup for the Cincinnati Reds and will face Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

  • Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Casali picked up a hit in 40.4% of his games last season (23 of 57), with more than one hit in five of those games (8.8%).
  • He homered in four of 57 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Casali drove in a run in 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 28
.190 AVG .212
.293 OBP .337
.238 SLG .400
1 XBH 8
1 HR 4
5 RBI 12
17/9 K/BB 33/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Hill makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 43-year-old southpaw started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together an 8-7 record.
