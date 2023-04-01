Kevin Newman is back in the lineup for the Cincinnati Reds and will face Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

  • Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 69.2% of his games last season (54 of 78), Newman had a base hit, and in 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.
  • In 23.1% of his games a year ago (18 of 78), Newman drove home a run. In six of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in 32.1% of his games last year (25 of 78), with more than one run on five occasions (6.4%).

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 41
.267 AVG .281
.310 OBP .321
.407 SLG .340
13 XBH 9
2 HR 0
16 RBI 8
25/9 K/BB 23/7
3 SB 5
Home Away
37 GP 41
24 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (73.2%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%)
14 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.8%)
2 (5.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
11 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Hill starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • The 43-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together an 8-7 record.
