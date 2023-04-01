Reds vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) and the Cincinnati Reds (0-1) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 1.
The Reds will look to Nick Lodolo versus the Pirates and Rich Hill.
Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Last season, the Reds won 12 out of the 33 games, or 36.4%, in which they were favored.
- Last season, Cincinnati won three of its five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 59.2% chance to win.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Cincinnati managed to score 648 runs (four per game) last season.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Pirates
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Mitch Keller
|April 1
|Pirates
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Rich Hill
|April 2
|Pirates
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Vince Velásquez
|April 3
|Cubs
|-
|Connor Overton vs TBA
|April 4
|Cubs
|-
|Luis Cessa vs TBA
|April 5
|Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs TBA
|April 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Zack Wheeler
