Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) and the Cincinnati Reds (0-1) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 1.

The Reds will look to Nick Lodolo versus the Pirates and Rich Hill.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Last season, the Reds won 12 out of the 33 games, or 36.4%, in which they were favored.

Last season, Cincinnati won three of its five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 59.2% chance to win.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Cincinnati managed to score 648 runs (four per game) last season.

The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.

