The Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) will look to Bryan Reynolds for a spark when they visit the Cincinnati Reds (0-1) in an early-season matchup at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, April 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Reds won 12 out of the 33 games, or 36.4%, in which they were favored.

The Reds had a record of 3-2 when they were favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Reds averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

Cincinnati averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 in home contests.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Pirates won 36 of 113 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road contests).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260) Wil Myers 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Curt Casali 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

