Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate (2022)
- Fairchild hit .247 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
- Fairchild got a base hit in 17 of 46 games last year (37.0%), with multiple hits in seven of those contests (15.2%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 10.9% of his games last season (46 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Fairchild picked up an RBI in five of 46 games last season (10.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in 13 of 46 games a year ago (28.3%), including one multi-run game.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.320
|AVG
|.170
|.414
|OBP
|.250
|.480
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|5
|17/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Hill makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 43-year-old lefty last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he started and went six innings.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he put together an 8-7 record, had a 4.42 ERA, and a 1.295 WHIP.
