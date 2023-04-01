After going 0-for-4 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Friedl picked up a hit in 55.6% of his games last year (40 of 72), with more than one hit in 11 of those contests (15.3%).

He hit a home run in seven games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 9.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Friedl picked up an RBI in 20 games last year out of 72 (27.8%), including multiple RBIs in 5.6% of those games (four times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored a run in 28 of 72 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 42 .297 AVG .201 .375 OBP .273 .462 SLG .418 7 XBH 16 4 HR 4 7 RBI 18 10/10 K/BB 30/10 3 SB 4 Home Away 29 GP 43 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)