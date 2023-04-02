How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ottawa Senators will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, April 2, with the Blue Jackets having lost four consecutive games.
Catch the action on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS as the Senators and the Blue Jackets take the ice.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/4/2023
|Senators
|Blue Jackets
|5-2 OTT
|1/3/2023
|Senators
|Blue Jackets
|4-0 OTT
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 299 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 198 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 53 goals (5.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 30 goals during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|73
|19
|50
|69
|45
|45
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|64
|25
|19
|44
|24
|26
|54.9%
|Jack Roslovic
|71
|10
|33
|43
|43
|29
|45.1%
|Kent Johnson
|72
|15
|22
|37
|33
|23
|29.2%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators rank 18th in goals against, giving up 246 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Senators' 239 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|72
|37
|47
|84
|57
|56
|41.7%
|Brady Tkachuk
|76
|34
|44
|78
|50
|29
|47.9%
|Claude Giroux
|76
|29
|42
|71
|31
|50
|58.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|76
|25
|36
|61
|37
|44
|55.6%
|Drake Batherson
|76
|21
|37
|58
|37
|36
|36.1%
