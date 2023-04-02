Blue Jackets vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Ottawa Senators (37-34-5) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-44-8), who have fallen in four straight, on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS.
Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-180)
|Blue Jackets (+155)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have won 20, or 29.4%, of the 68 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Columbus is 14-36 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 39.2% chance to win.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 42 of 75 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs. Senators Rankings
|Senators Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|239 (19th)
|Goals
|198 (30th)
|246 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (31st)
|69 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (28th)
|49 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (23rd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Seven of Columbus' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7 goals, one goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (198 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Blue Jackets' 299 total goals allowed (4.0 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Their -101 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
