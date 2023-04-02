Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) are at home in Central Division play against the Indiana Pacers (34-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-12.5
|231.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In 16 of 78 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points.
- Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 12.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 43-35-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won 45 out of the 61 games, or 73.8%, in which it has been favored.
- Cleveland has been at least a -900 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The Cavaliers have a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|16
|20.5%
|112.3
|228.3
|107.0
|226
|220.0
|Pacers
|41
|52.6%
|116.0
|228.3
|119.0
|226
|233.2
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have hit the over seven times.
- In home games, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (25-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-21-0).
- The Cavaliers average 6.7 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pacers give up (119.0).
- Cleveland is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 119.0 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|43-35
|2-1
|39-39
|Pacers
|41-37
|2-1
|39-39
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Pacers
|112.3
|116.0
|24
|11
|10-3
|38-20
|10-3
|31-27
|107.0
|119.0
|1
|29
|38-20
|13-6
|45-13
|13-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.