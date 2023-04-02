The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) are at home in Central Division play against the Indiana Pacers (34-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -12.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 16 of 78 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points.
  • Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 12.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers are 43-35-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 45 out of the 61 games, or 73.8%, in which it has been favored.
  • Cleveland has been at least a -900 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The Cavaliers have a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 16 20.5% 112.3 228.3 107.0 226 220.0
Pacers 41 52.6% 116.0 228.3 119.0 226 233.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have hit the over seven times.
  • In home games, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (25-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-21-0).
  • The Cavaliers average 6.7 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pacers give up (119.0).
  • Cleveland is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 119.0 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 43-35 2-1 39-39
Pacers 41-37 2-1 39-39

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Pacers
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116.0
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
10-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-20
10-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-27
107.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.0
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
38-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6
45-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.