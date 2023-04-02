The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) are at home in Central Division play against the Indiana Pacers (34-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -12.5 231.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 16 of 78 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points.

Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 12.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 43-35-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 45 out of the 61 games, or 73.8%, in which it has been favored.

Cleveland has been at least a -900 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Cavaliers have a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 16 20.5% 112.3 228.3 107.0 226 220.0 Pacers 41 52.6% 116.0 228.3 119.0 226 233.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have hit the over seven times.

In home games, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (25-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-21-0).

The Cavaliers average 6.7 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pacers give up (119.0).

Cleveland is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 119.0 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 43-35 2-1 39-39 Pacers 41-37 2-1 39-39

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.0 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 10-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-20 10-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-27 107.0 Points Allowed (PG) 119.0 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 38-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 45-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

