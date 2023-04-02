Darius Garland and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 130-116 loss to the Knicks (his most recent game) Garland produced 20 points and nine assists.

Let's break down Garland's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.7 20.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.6 Assists 7.5 7.8 7.0 PRA 32.5 32.2 30.1 PR 24.5 24.4 23.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.6



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 16.5% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

Garland is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Garland's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 119 points per game.

The Pacers give up 45.2 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

The Pacers allow 26.3 assists per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Darius Garland vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 35 24 3 6 4 0 0 12/29/2022 35 18 1 8 2 0 0 12/16/2022 36 20 6 10 2 0 2

