The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Mitchell had 42 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 130-116 loss versus the Knicks.

Below we will dive into Mitchell's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.9 29.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.5 3.0 PRA 38.5 36.6 37.1 PR 34.5 32.1 34.1 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.3



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made 9.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 20.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 25.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Allowing 119 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Pacers give up 45.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 28th in the NBA.

Conceding 26.3 assists per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are 15th in the league, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 35 19 3 6 2 0 1 12/29/2022 37 28 4 6 5 0 2 12/16/2022 37 41 1 3 8 0 1

