Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Garcia picked up a hit in 35.4% of his games last year (17 of 48), with multiple hits in seven of those contests (14.6%).
- Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one long ball.
- In eight of 48 games last season, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|29
|.123
|AVG
|.170
|.186
|OBP
|.202
|.138
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|28/5
|K/BB
|48/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|29
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (37.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (13.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (13.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Velasquez starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP, putting together a 3-3 record.
