The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-29-10) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-33-13) -- who've lost six straight on the road -- on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

You can see the Flyers-Penguins matchup on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/11/2023 Penguins Flyers 5-1 PIT 11/25/2022 Flyers Penguins 4-1 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 246 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Penguins' 243 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 76 31 55 86 57 57 53.1% Evgeni Malkin 76 25 53 78 101 76 50% Jake Guentzel 72 35 34 69 44 40 50% Rickard Rakell 76 25 29 54 39 28 47.6% Jason Zucker 72 26 20 46 37 33 26.7%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 248 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Flyers' 203 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Flyers Key Players