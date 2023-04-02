How to Watch the Penguins vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-29-10) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-33-13) -- who've lost six straight on the road -- on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
You can see the Flyers-Penguins matchup on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/11/2023
|Penguins
|Flyers
|5-1 PIT
|11/25/2022
|Flyers
|Penguins
|4-1 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have allowed 246 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Penguins' 243 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|76
|31
|55
|86
|57
|57
|53.1%
|Evgeni Malkin
|76
|25
|53
|78
|101
|76
|50%
|Jake Guentzel
|72
|35
|34
|69
|44
|40
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|76
|25
|29
|54
|39
|28
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|72
|26
|20
|46
|37
|33
|26.7%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 248 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- The Flyers' 203 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|53
|28
|27
|55
|24
|30
|49.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|74
|17
|36
|53
|32
|35
|50.4%
|Owen Tippett
|70
|23
|19
|42
|22
|37
|63.3%
|Scott Laughton
|71
|18
|23
|41
|41
|34
|47.2%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|68
|11
|30
|41
|57
|22
|-
