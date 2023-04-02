The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-29-10) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-33-13) -- who've lost six straight on the road -- on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

You can see the Flyers-Penguins matchup on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/11/2023 Penguins Flyers 5-1 PIT
11/25/2022 Flyers Penguins 4-1 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins have allowed 246 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Penguins' 243 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 76 31 55 86 57 57 53.1%
Evgeni Malkin 76 25 53 78 101 76 50%
Jake Guentzel 72 35 34 69 44 40 50%
Rickard Rakell 76 25 29 54 39 28 47.6%
Jason Zucker 72 26 20 46 37 33 26.7%

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers' total of 248 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
  • The Flyers' 203 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 53 28 27 55 24 30 49.1%
Kevin Hayes 74 17 36 53 32 35 50.4%
Owen Tippett 70 23 19 42 22 37 63.3%
Scott Laughton 71 18 23 41 41 34 47.2%
Anthony DeAngelo 68 11 30 41 57 22 -

