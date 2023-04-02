The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:40 PM ET. Vince Velasquez will start for Pittsburgh, trying to shut down Jonathan India and company.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds ranked 19th in baseball with 156 home runs last season. They averaged one per game.

Last year the Reds slugged .372, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

Cincinnati went 14-12 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Pittsburgh was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (3.6 per game) last season.

Last year the Reds' .303 on-base percentage was 24th in the majors.

Cincinnati had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati had the 28th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors last season.

The Reds had a combined 1.391 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Mitch Keller 4/1/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Rich Hill 4/2/2023 Pirates - Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs - Home Connor Overton - 4/4/2023 Cubs - Home Luis Cessa - 4/5/2023 Cubs - Home Hunter Greene - 4/6/2023 Phillies - Away Nick Lodolo Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies - Away Graham Ashcraft Bailey Falter

