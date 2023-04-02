Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Will Benson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Will Benson At The Plate (2022)
- Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.
- Benson had a hit in nine of 29 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- Including all 29 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Benson drove in a run in three of 29 games last season (10.3%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- He crossed home in seven of 29 games a year ago (24.1%), including one multi-run game.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|7
|.158
|AVG
|.235
|.238
|OBP
|.278
|.184
|SLG
|.235
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|13/3
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|9
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Velasquez will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 27 games last season he compiled a 3-3 record and had a 4.78 ERA and a 1.235 WHIP.
