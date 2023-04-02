On Sunday, Will Benson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Will Benson At The Plate (2022)

Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.

Benson had a hit in nine of 29 games last year, with multiple hits once.

Including all 29 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Benson drove in a run in three of 29 games last season (10.3%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

He crossed home in seven of 29 games a year ago (24.1%), including one multi-run game.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 17 GP 7 .158 AVG .235 .238 OBP .278 .184 SLG .235 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 13/3 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 9 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

