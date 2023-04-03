Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jose Garcia (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Garcia had a hit 17 times last year in 48 games (35.4%), including seven multi-hit games (14.6%).
- Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.
- Garcia drove in a run in eight of 48 games last season (16.7%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored in 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|29
|.123
|AVG
|.170
|.186
|OBP
|.202
|.138
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|28/5
|K/BB
|48/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|29
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (37.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (13.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (13.8%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Smyly gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old left-hander started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Last season he compiled a 7-8 record, a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP over his 22 games.
