On Monday, Jose Garcia (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Garcia had a hit 17 times last year in 48 games (35.4%), including seven multi-hit games (14.6%).
  • Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.
  • Garcia drove in a run in eight of 48 games last season (16.7%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored in 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 29
.123 AVG .170
.186 OBP .202
.138 SLG .250
1 XBH 4
0 HR 2
4 RBI 6
28/5 K/BB 48/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 29
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Smyly gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old left-hander started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Last season he compiled a 7-8 record, a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP over his 22 games.
