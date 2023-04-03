On Monday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

  • Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Newman got a hit 54 times last season in 78 games (69.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.4%).
  • He homered in two of 78 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Newman picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out 78 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%).
  • In 25 of 78 games last year (32.1%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (6.4%) he scored more than once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 41
.267 AVG .281
.310 OBP .321
.407 SLG .340
13 XBH 9
2 HR 0
16 RBI 8
25/9 K/BB 23/7
3 SB 5
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 33-year-old left-hander started and threw three innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP, putting together a 7-8 record.
