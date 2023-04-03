Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)
- Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those contests.
- He homered in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last season (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In 10 of 28 games last year (35.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.273
|.400
|SLG
|.260
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|15/7
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Smyly starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 33-year-old lefty started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In his 22 appearances last season he compiled a 7-8 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.194 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.