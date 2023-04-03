The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

In 55.6% of his 72 games last season, Friedl got a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 9.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl picked up an RBI in 20 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 38.9% of his games last season (28 of 72), he touched home plate at least one time, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 42 .297 AVG .201 .375 OBP .273 .462 SLG .418 7 XBH 16 4 HR 4 7 RBI 18 10/10 K/BB 30/10 3 SB 4 Home Away 29 GP 43 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)