The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Stephenson picked up at least one hit 29 times last year in 50 games played (58.0%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (36.0%).

In six of 50 games last year, he went yard (12.0%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Stephenson picked up an RBI in 19 out of 50 games last year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (22.0%).

He scored in 18 of 50 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 25 .395 AVG .247 .449 OBP .298 .593 SLG .376 10 XBH 5 3 HR 3 24 RBI 11 20/7 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)