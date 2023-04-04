On Tuesday, Jason Vosler (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)

  • Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Vosler picked up a hit in 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), with at least two hits in seven of them (19.4%).
  • He went yard in 11.1% of his games in 2022 (four of 36), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vosler drove in a run in nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.3%).
  • He scored 14 times last season in 36 games (38.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 15
.250 AVG .283
.322 OBP .377
.423 SLG .522
5 XBH 6
2 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/6 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 17
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Wesneski takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP over his six games, putting together a 3-2 record.
