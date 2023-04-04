Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kevin Newman -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)
- Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Newman picked up a hit in 69.2% of his games last season (54 of 78), with multiple hits in 19 of those contests (24.4%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit just two homers.
- Newman drove in a run in 18 of 78 games last season (23.1%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.7%).
- He scored a run in 25 of 78 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.267
|AVG
|.281
|.310
|OBP
|.321
|.407
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|8
|25/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|24 (64.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (73.2%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|14 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.8%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Wesneski will take the mound to start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 25-year-old righty, started and went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In six games last season he compiled a 3-2 record and had a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP.
