The New Jersey Devils (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (off a win) will clash on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Penguins vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/18/2023 Penguins Devils 5-2 NJ 2/18/2023 Penguins Devils 5-2 NJ 1/22/2023 Devils Penguins 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 12/30/2022 Penguins Devils 4-2 NJ

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (248 in total), 18th in the league.

With 247 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 77 31 57 88 58 58 53% Evgeni Malkin 77 25 55 80 101 76 49.8% Jake Guentzel 73 35 34 69 45 42 50% Rickard Rakell 77 27 29 56 40 28 47.6% Jason Zucker 73 26 20 46 37 33 26.7%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 212 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (264 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Devils have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players