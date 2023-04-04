How to Watch the Penguins vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (off a win) will clash on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Check out the Devils-Penguins game on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Penguins vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/18/2023
|Penguins
|Devils
|5-2 NJ
|2/18/2023
|Penguins
|Devils
|5-2 NJ
|1/22/2023
|Devils
|Penguins
|2-1 (F/OT) NJ
|12/30/2022
|Penguins
|Devils
|4-2 NJ
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (248 in total), 18th in the league.
- With 247 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|77
|31
|57
|88
|58
|58
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|77
|25
|55
|80
|101
|76
|49.8%
|Jake Guentzel
|73
|35
|34
|69
|45
|42
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|77
|27
|29
|56
|40
|28
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|73
|26
|20
|46
|37
|33
|26.7%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 212 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (264 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Devils have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|73
|40
|50
|90
|78
|58
|34.8%
|Nico Hischier
|76
|31
|42
|73
|37
|61
|53.8%
|Dougie Hamilton
|77
|20
|52
|72
|69
|17
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|77
|31
|37
|68
|44
|36
|-
|Timo Meier
|73
|37
|24
|61
|60
|56
|34.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.