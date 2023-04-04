Penguins vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (48-21-8) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (38-29-10) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT. The Devils lost to the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Penguins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-155)
|Penguins (+135)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- This season the Penguins have been an underdog 19 times, and won three, or 15.8%, of those games.
- Pittsburgh is 1-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Penguins have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 77 games this season.
Penguins vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|264 (6th)
|Goals
|247 (15th)
|212 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|248 (18th)
|45 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|58 (8th)
|39 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (20th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Four of Pittsburgh's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7.
- The Penguins have scored 247 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game, 248 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.